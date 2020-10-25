Col. Neal Mayo, Commanding Officer of 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division (left), Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Commanding General of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk (center), and Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin, gather during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 25, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:24 Photo ID: 6405408 VIRIN: 201025-A-UH335-0002 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 6.04 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA visit [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.