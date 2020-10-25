JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA visit

Col. Neal Mayo, Commanding Officer of 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division (left), and Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin (right), discuss US-Indonesian partnership training during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 25, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 10:24
|Photo ID:
|6405413
|VIRIN:
|201025-A-UH335-0005
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
