NEX’s New Children’s Clothing Lines Feature High Quality at Value Pricing

The NEX launched two new private brand children’s clothing lines this year to give customers even more options when purchasing clothes for their children. Wanderling is for newborn and infant and Liberty & Valor features children’s sizes for both boys and girls from 2T – 16/18. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

