NEX’s New Children’s Clothing Lines Feature High Quality at Value Pricing

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

The NEX launched two new private brand children’s clothing lines this year to give customers even more options when purchasing clothes for their children. Wanderling is for newborn and infant and Liberty & Valor features children’s sizes for both boys and girls from 2T – 16/18.



“We created Wanderling and Liberty & Valor to give our customers high quality, durable clothing at a value,” said Stephanie Fox, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Ladies, Intimate, Girls and Baby clothing for the Navy Exchange Service Command. “Our littlest customers will love playing in these comfortable clothes while their parents will appreciate the style, durability and price. We hope our customers love these two new clothing lines as much as we enjoyed creating them.”



The Wanderling clothing line includes layette, “Take Me Home” outfits, playwear separates and sets, dresses and sleepwear in sizes 0-24 months. Key prices for the clothing will be $7, $10 and $12. Starting at just $5, the Liberty & Valor clothing line includes separates, playwear sets, girls’ dresses and rompers, sweaters, fleece, swimwear, outerwear and sleepwear. Customers will be able to purchase Wanderling and Liberty & Valor clothing in most of the main store NEX locations as well as online at myNavyExchange.com.



The NEX sells several private brands in its stores including Eight Bells men’s, clothing, Yarn & Sea women’s clothing and intimate apparel, Navy Star diamond jewelry, Harbor Home domestics and mattresses, North Star snacks and water and Exchange Select household products and health & beauty aids.



Earlier this year, Wanderling was submitted to the Vertex International Private Brand Design Competition. Among 400 entries from 27 countries and 49 retailers, Wanderling was a 2020 Bronze Vertex award winner in the New Brand category.