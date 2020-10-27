USS Shiloh Supply Support Center

201026-N-N362-2033 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 27, 2020) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Sky Martinez, from Brooklyn, N.Y. checks the identification number of equipment in the supply support center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

