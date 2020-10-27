201026-N-N362-2033 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 27, 2020) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Sky Martinez, from Brooklyn, N.Y. checks the identification number of equipment in the supply support center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6405155
|VIRIN:
|201027-N-NY362-2033
|Resolution:
|6166x3970
|Size:
|759.43 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh Supply Support Center [Image 4 of 4], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
