    USS Shiloh Supply Support Center [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Shiloh Supply Support Center

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Seaman Santiago Navarro 

    USS Shiloh

    201026-N-N362-2033 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 27, 2020) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Sky Martinez, from Brooklyn, N.Y. checks the identification number of equipment in the supply support center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 07:05
    Photo ID: 6405155
    VIRIN: 201027-N-NY362-2033
    Resolution: 6166x3970
    Size: 759.43 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh Supply Support Center [Image 4 of 4], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply
    equipment
    identification number
    support center

