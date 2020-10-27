Damage Control Firefighting Imager

201026-N-N362-1007 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 27, 2020) Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Dante Zimmerman, from Manassas, Va. operates a naval firefighting thermal imager during a damage control fire drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6405147
|VIRIN:
|201027-N-NY362-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|785.95 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
