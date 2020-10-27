Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Firefighting Imager [Image 3 of 4]

    Damage Control Firefighting Imager

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Seaman Santiago Navarro 

    USS Shiloh

    201026-N-N362-1007 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 27, 2020) Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Dante Zimmerman, from Manassas, Va. operates a naval firefighting thermal imager during a damage control fire drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 07:05
    Photo ID: 6405147
    VIRIN: 201027-N-NY362-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 785.95 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Firefighting Imager [Image 4 of 4], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drill
    damage control
    firefighting
    thermal imager

