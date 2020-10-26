Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Secure Fuel Probe to Bell Mouth [Image 1 of 4]

    Sailors Secure Fuel Probe to Bell Mouth

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    201026-N-KW492-2191 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2020) Sailors secure a fuel probe to the bell mouth of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    This work, Sailors Secure Fuel Probe to Bell Mouth [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

