201026-N-KW492-2191 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2020) Sailors secure a fuel probe to the bell mouth of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6405144
|VIRIN:
|201026-N-KW492-2192
|Resolution:
|4189x2793
|Size:
|881.42 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors Secure Fuel Probe to Bell Mouth [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT