201026-N-KW492-2191 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2020) Sailors secure a fuel probe to the bell mouth of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, Sailors Secure Fuel Probe to Bell Mouth [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga