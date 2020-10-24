Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201024-N-HR587-1018 [Image 1 of 4]

    201024-N-HR587-1018

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Edward Holland 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    201024-N-HR587-1018
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct 24, 2020) - Yoko-pon, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) mascot, interacts with a child participant prior to the opening of the 44th Annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade hosted by the installation's Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department at Berkey Field, Oct. 24. Volunteers and students from CFAY and Ikego Child Youth Programs (CYP), Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Sullivan’s School and Child Development Center (CDC) decorated 13 floats during the parade, which attracted more than 600 participants and spectators. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 20:46
    Photo ID: 6404778
    VIRIN: 201024-N-HR587-1018
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201024-N-HR587-1018 [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201024-N-HR587-1018
    201024-N-HR587-1056
    201024-N-HR587-1123
    201024-N-HR587-1191

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CFAY Holds 44th Annual Mikoshi Parade

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Mikoshi Parade
    Navy MWR
    CYP
    CFAY 75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT