201024-N-HR587-1018

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct 24, 2020) - Yoko-pon, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) mascot, interacts with a child participant prior to the opening of the 44th Annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade hosted by the installation's Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department at Berkey Field, Oct. 24. Volunteers and students from CFAY and Ikego Child Youth Programs (CYP), Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Sullivan’s School and Child Development Center (CDC) decorated 13 floats during the parade, which attracted more than 600 participants and spectators. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

