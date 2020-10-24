201024-N-HR587-1123

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct 24, 2020) – Volunteers from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and Ikego Child Youth Programs (CYP), Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Sullivan’s School and Child Development Center (CDC) participate in the "socially distanced" 44th Annual Yokosuka Mini Mikoshi Parade hosted by the installation's Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department at Berkey Field, Oct. 24. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

