CFAY Holds 44th Annual Mikoshi Parade

Photo By Edward Holland | 201024-N-HR587-1191 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct 24, 2020) – Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) commanding officer, makes closing remarks to participants and spectators at the "socially distanced" 44th Annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade, Oct. 24. Volunteers and students from CFAY and Ikego Child Youth Programs (CYP), Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Sullivan's School and Child Development Center (CDC) decorated 13 floats during the parade, which attracted more than 600 participants and spectators. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

(YOKOSUKA, Japan) -- Volunteers from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Child Development Center, Department of Defense Education Activity Sullivan’s Elementary School, and the communities of Yokosuka and Ikego’s housing detachment celebrated the 44th Annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade, Oct. 24.

“Our participation in the Yokosuka Mikoshi parade has been an annual event for the past 44 years promoting friendship and knowledge of our host nation’s culture and to strengthen ties in a positive manner,” said Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer. “I sincerely hope we can continue this tradition to include all the children at CFAY in this event in the near future.”

This year’s significantly smaller event, hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) at Berkey Field, was replete with headbands and happi coats for children, their families, educators and caregivers participating in the Japanese cultural festival overseas.

The parade included 13 Mikoshi floats from seven groups onboard CFAY and Ikego. The lighter Mikoshi shrines, custom-designed for children, were as colorful as their grownup counterparts seen during CFAY’s normally scheduled open-base event.

“We had over 600 people here today, including the participants and spectators at the parade,” said Joanna Klepacka, MWR’s special events coordinator. “I was very excited to have this, and Mikoshi parades are always exciting for the community.”

CFAY’s mascot, Yoko-pon, kicked off the festivities by leading the parade one float at a time across the 50-yard line to the front of the MWR stage. With COVID-19 measures in place, participants, staff, and spectators fully promoted the enduring exchange, now over four decades old in Yokosuka.

“COVID-19 has changed or cancelled many annual events, but this event is a great way to maintain our connection with our host nation,” said Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Hayes. “This parade stands as a reminder that we all have a special opportunity to live and work in a unique place like Japan.”

Bradley Schmid, CFAY’s school liaison officer, spoke about how thoroughly he enjoyed the popular festival. “I thought the parade was awesome. It’s great to see all the kids and the families out here having so much fun,” he said. “Also, the art teachers from Sullivan’s School had their art students decorate all of these wonderful Mikoshi today.”

The Mikoshi, decorated to look like miniature buildings, will hopefully bring good luck to families at CFAY throughout the remainder of 2020 and into next year for the 45th annual celebration.

During closing remarks, Kristi Prince Moses, Child Youth Programs director, mentioned the importance of the parade to families and staff. “Sharing cultural traditions are part of the activities we work on in CYP, and this was a great time for the children to show parents what they had learned,” said Prince Moses.

The annual event traditionally begins in downtown Yokosuka and ends as part of an open-base community relations event. Due to COVID-19 health protection measures, however, the event was restricted to service members, civilians, and their families in the community.

For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.