    AZNG conducts COVID-19 point-of-care testing system training [Image 5 of 7]

    AZNG conducts COVID-19 point-of-care testing system training

    SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Spc. Chris Rodriguez, 996th Area Support Medical Company, and Spc. Nicholas Martinelli, 2-285th Aviation Battalion, conducts training for medical personnel at a local Scottsdale, Ariz. nursing home who will soon facilitate a COVID-19 point-of-care testing system to nursing home residents and visitors, Oct. 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 15:37
    Photo ID: 6404343
    VIRIN: 201027-Z-CC902-0050
    Resolution: 4244x2706
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG conducts COVID-19 point-of-care testing system training [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

