Spc. Chris Rodriguez, 996th Area Support Medical Company, conducts training for medical personnel at a local Scottsdale, Ariz. nursing home who will soon facilitate a COVID-19 point-of-care testing system to nursing home residents and visitors, Oct. 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6404331
|VIRIN:
|201027-Z-CC902-0012
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG conducts COVID-19 point-of-care testing system training [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT