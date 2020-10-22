Shaw MTS displays diverse skillset

A 20th Fighter Wing Airman displays a hand signal for the 79th Fighter Squadron during a base leadership immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Oct. 22, 2020. Base Leadership participated in a tour and demonstration of the maintenance section’s capabilities to train and prepare Airmen to be successful in their various career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US