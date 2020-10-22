Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw MTS displays diverse skillset

    Shaw MTS displays diverse skillset

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 20th Fighter Wing Airman peers down the intake during a base leadership immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Oct. 22, 2020. Base leadership participated in a tour and demonstration of the maintenance section’s capabilities to train and prepare Airmen to be successful in their various career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 09:42
    Photo ID: 6403606
    VIRIN: 201022-F-JT758-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
