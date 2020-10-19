Lance Corporal Jacob Sieler, patrol officer, stands in the "basic warrior's stance" during a period of instruction for the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at Sorensen Field aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Oct. 19.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 18:34
|Photo ID:
|6402912
|VIRIN:
|201019-M-JT686-0003
|Resolution:
|2379x3568
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Socially distanced MCMAP underway [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Socially distanced MCMAP underway
