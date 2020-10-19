Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Socially distanced MCMAP underway [Image 1 of 3]

    Socially distanced MCMAP underway

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Staff Sergeant Cordarro Holmes (right), Headquarters Company gunnery sergeant, and Sgt. Kenneth Mullins (middle), training chief, show Marines various movements during a period of instruction for the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at Sorensen Field aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Oct. 19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 18:34
    Photo ID: 6402911
    VIRIN: 201019-M-JT686-0002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Socially distanced MCMAP underway [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Socially distanced MCMAP underway
    Socially distanced MCMAP underway
    Socially distanced MCMAP underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Socially distanced MCMAP underway

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #COVID #MCMAP #MarineCorpsMarialArtsProgram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT