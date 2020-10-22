Socially distanced MCMAP underway

With social distancing and mask protocols in place, Marines began Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training again aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Oct. 19.



“This training is important because it teaches young Marines about combat mindset, and how to apply it,” said Sgt. Kenneth Mullins, training noncommissioned officer.



As a brown belt Martial Arts Instructor, Mullins is one of the trainers for the current course.



“In order to become an instructor, you have to attend a month-long artial Arts Instructor’s course, which is physically and mentally demanding,” he said.



That instructor’s course prepared him for his current role in guiding new, young Marines through their gray belt training.



“In the MCMAP program, there are five belt levels,” he said. “Those levels are tan, gray, green, brown, then black.”



The current course has seven Marines in attendance, working to move from the beginner level tan belts to their next level, gray belts by the end of the course, which will come to an end on November 4.



Staff Sergeant Cordarro Holmes, company gunnery sergeant aboard base, is also the black belt instructor for MCMAP. During his 13 years with the Marine Corps, he has taught more than 20 of these MCMAP courses over the last six years equating to approximately four courses per year.



“In this course, we are laying the building blocks for mental and character discipline within our ranks and establishing warfighting leaders who embody our core values of honor, courage, and commitment through lessons learned from warrior traditions such as the Marine Raiders,” Holmes said. “MCMAP skills are essential because it expounds on our warrior ethos. As Marines, we are the first to fight. So, we must ensure that we are keeping with the traditions of those who came before us and embody that same fighting spirit that has been shown in countless battles.”



The intense program puts the Marines through tireless training and forces them to work as a team and think beyond themselves, even when tired.



“These characteristics are not only vital in war, but are also crucial as leaders,” Holmes said. MCMAP helps establish trust not only in yourself, but also trust in the Marines to the left and right of you.”



The Marine Corps has given specific guidance regarding COVID-19 and how to mitigate exposure to the virus while continuing to push forward with the Marine Corps mission.



“Based on guidelines established by the Marine Corps, we are limiting our MCMAP training to the Marines within our parent command,” Holmes said. “We are also limiting the course to close contact cohorts, since they work closely while conducting their primary military occupational specialty. When possible, we maintain social distancing. We also sanitize all equipment used daily and require Marines to shower directly following training and to wash their uniforms.”



Masks are worn during various aspects of the training, as well. To allow for greater space for training, the Marines will be doing much of their training exercises on Sorensen Field.



“We will be conducting our next course at the beginning of 2021, due to all the holiday breaks on the horizon,” Holmes said. “The goal is to allow each Marine to advance, not only personally, but professionally, as well.”

