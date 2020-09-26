133rd Airlift Wing Kicks Off Centennial Year

Historical items from the 109th Observation Squadron were placed on display in Falcon Heights, Minn., Sept. 26, 2020. The 133rd Airlift Wing hosted an anniversary ceremony to commemorate the historic flight that resulted in the 109th Observation Squadron's birth being the first federally recognized unit in the Air National Guard in 1921.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)
