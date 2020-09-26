Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    133rd Airlift Wing Kicks Off Centennial Year [Image 1 of 6]

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Historical items from the 109th Observation Squadron were placed on display in Falcon Heights, Minn., Sept. 26, 2020. The 133rd Airlift Wing hosted an anniversary ceremony to commemorate the historic flight that resulted in the 109th Observation Squadron's birth being the first federally recognized unit in the Air National Guard in 1921.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 14:33
    Photo ID: 6402455
    VIRIN: 200926-Z-LY731-0007
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 133rd Airlift Wing Kicks Off Centennial Year [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota

