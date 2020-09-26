Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Mall of America, announces partnership for the 133rd Airlift Wing’s centennial celebration in Falcon Heights, Minn., Sept. 26, 2020. The 133rd Airlift Wing hosted an anniversary ceremony to commemorate the historic flight that resulted in the 109th Observation Squadron's birth being the first federally recognized unit in the Air National Guard in 1921.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

Date Taken: 09.26.2020 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US This work, 133rd Airlift Wing Kicks Off Centennial Year [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Amy Lovgren