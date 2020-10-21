Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3]

    KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 21, 2020. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, or C2BM, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 09:38
    Photo ID: 6401991
    VIRIN: 201021-F-KA253-0088
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    379th AEW
    1CTCS
    E-3 Sentry
    USAFCENT
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    340th EARS

