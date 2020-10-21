KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 21, 2020. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, or C2BM, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

