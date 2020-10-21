A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry approaches the refueling boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 21, 2020. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, or C2BM, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6401990
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-KA253-0073
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT