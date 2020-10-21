A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, communicates over the radio in preparation for a mission out of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 21, 2020. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6401989
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-KA253-0057
|Resolution:
|3542x2358
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
