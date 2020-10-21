Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 3]

    KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, communicates over the radio in preparation for a mission out of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 21, 2020. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 09:38
    Photo ID: 6401989
    VIRIN: 201021-F-KA253-0057
    Resolution: 3542x2358
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Refuels AWACS Over the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    379th AEW
    1CTCS
    E-3 Sentry
    USAFCENT
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    340th EARS

