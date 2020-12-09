Fueling the Eagles for the Fight

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker inflight refueling specialist, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, secures the refueling boom after refueling a flight of F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles over Southwest Asia, Sept. 12, 2020. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence and stability to the region.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

