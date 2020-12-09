A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker inflight refueling specialist, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, secures the refueling boom after refueling a flight of F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles over Southwest Asia, Sept. 12, 2020. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence and stability to the region.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 09:42
|Photo ID:
|6401961
|VIRIN:
|200912-F-KA253-0124
|Resolution:
|4414x2938
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fueling the Eagles for the Fight [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT