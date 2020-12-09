Fueling the Eagles for the Fight

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, taxi the aircraft out in preparation for a mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 12, 2020. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence and stability to the region.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

Date Taken: 09.12.2020
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA