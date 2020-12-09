A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle descends off the refueling boom after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Southwest Asia, Sept. 12, 2020. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, demonstrating U.S. Air Forces Central’s posture to compete, deter and win against state and non-state actors.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 09:36
|Photo ID:
|6401962
|VIRIN:
|200912-F-KA253-0213
|Resolution:
|4906x3271
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fueling the Eagles for the Fight [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
