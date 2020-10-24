Sailors conduct daily maintenance aboard McCain

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dillon Squier, from Grand Junction, Colo., performs maintenance on an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun barrel in the ship’s armory aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

