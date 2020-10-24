Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Tyler Fary, from Perryhall, Md., takes voltage readings on an integrated voice communication system (IVCS) netbox on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 01:11
|Photo ID:
|6401226
|VIRIN:
|201024-N-WI365-1009
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors conduct daily maintenance aboard McCain [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
