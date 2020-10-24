Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors conduct daily maintenance aboard McCain [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors conduct daily maintenance aboard McCain

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Gunner’s Mate Seaman Danny Ortiz, from West Palm Beach, Fla., replaces an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun barrel aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 01:11
    Photo ID: 6401225
    VIRIN: 201024-N-WI365-1038
    Resolution: 4824x3859
    Size: 997.81 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors conduct daily maintenance aboard McCain [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors conduct daily maintenance aboard McCain
    Sailors conduct daily maintenance aboard McCain
    Sailors conduct daily maintenance aboard McCain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    McCain
    M2HB
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    IVCS
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT