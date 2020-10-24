Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME [Image 6 of 8]

    MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME

    MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Family member waits for her loved one with the 1-189th GSAB to return from their year-long deployment in the Middle-East, Oct. 24, Missoula, Montana.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MONTANA&rsquo;S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME

    return
    Montana National Guard
    deployment
    1-189th GSAB

