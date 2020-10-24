MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME

Soldiers with the 1-189th GSAB arrive at the Helena Army Aviation Support Facility, Montana, after their year-long deployment in the Middle-East, Oct. 24. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

