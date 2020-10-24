Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME [Image 2 of 8]

    MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 1-189th GSAB arrive at the Helena Army Aviation Support Facility, Montana, after their year-long deployment in the Middle-East, Oct. 24. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 19:31
    Photo ID: 6401172
    VIRIN: 102420-Z-BF054-060
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MONTANA'S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MONTANA'S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME

    TAGS

    return
    Montana National Guard
    deployment
    1-189th GSAB

