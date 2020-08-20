Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Bill Conn, who works in the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron armory, has an Airman check the serial number as they simulate a weapons issue while processing through a pre-deployment mobility line during a readiness exercise, Aug. 20, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Air Force routinely holds such exercises, which tests a unit’s overall readiness including its ability to get Airmen and cargo out the door to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

