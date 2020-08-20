Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen check their deployment gear while processing through a pre-deployment mobility line during a readiness exercise, Aug. 20, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Air Force routinely holds such exercises, which tests a unit’s overall readiness including its ability to get Airmen and cargo out the door to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 11:41
    Photo ID: 6327404
    VIRIN: 200820-F-EF974-1014
    Resolution: 4073x2715
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise
    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise
    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise
    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    pre-deployment
    readiness exercise
    mobility line
    75ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT