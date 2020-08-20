Airmen check their deployment gear while processing through a pre-deployment mobility line during a readiness exercise, Aug. 20, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Air Force routinely holds such exercises, which tests a unit’s overall readiness including its ability to get Airmen and cargo out the door to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 11:41 Photo ID: 6327404 VIRIN: 200820-F-EF974-1014 Resolution: 4073x2715 Size: 2.19 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.