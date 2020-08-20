Airmen check their deployment gear while processing through a pre-deployment mobility line during a readiness exercise, Aug. 20, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Air Force routinely holds such exercises, which tests a unit’s overall readiness including its ability to get Airmen and cargo out the door to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 11:40
|Photo ID:
|6327403
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-EF974-1008
|Resolution:
|5176x2912
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Airmen focus on readiness during Phase 1 and 2 exercise
