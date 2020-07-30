Hazardous waste and how we deal with it

Byron McCrey, an environmental protection specialist assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element (left), Marsha K. Singleton, an environmental protection specialist assigned to the 628th CES Installation Flight (middle) and Berry Lewis, 628th CES Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element chief (right), clean up spilled oil-based materials dropped off from the USNS Charlton (T-AKR-314) at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 31, 2020. Members of the 628th CES Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element receive hazardous waste from different areas of Joint Base Charleston. Their mission is to dispose of the waste properly to keep the environment and the local community safe.

