    Hazardous waste and how we deal with it [Image 2 of 3]

    Hazardous waste and how we deal with it

    JOINT BASE CHARELSTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cory Davis 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Byron McCrey, an environmental protection specialist assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element, uses Oil-Dri to clean up spilled oil-based materials dropped off from the USNS Charlton (T-AKR-314) at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 31, 2020. Members of the 628th CES Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element receive hazardous waste from different areas of Joint Base Charleston. Their mission is to dispose of the waste properly to keep the environment and the local community safe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 10:29
    Photo ID: 6327350
    VIRIN: 200730-F-KD828-0015
    Resolution: 2203x3237
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARELSTON, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hazardous waste and how we deal with it [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Cory Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

