    Hazardous waste and how we deal with it [Image 1 of 3]

    Hazardous waste and how we deal with it

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cory Davis 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Marsha K. Singleton, an environmental protection specialist assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element, labels a barrel in preparation for it to be properly disposed of at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 31, 2020. Members of the 628th CES Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element receive hazardous waste from different areas of Joint Base Charleston. Their mission is to dispose of the waste properly to keep the environment and the local community safe.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 10:29
    Photo ID: 6327349
    VIRIN: 200730-F-KD828-0005
    Resolution: 2891x2989
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hazardous waste and how we deal with it [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Cory Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ecofriendly
    teamcharleston
    hazardouswaste

