Hazardous waste and how we deal with it

Marsha K. Singleton, an environmental protection specialist assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element, labels a barrel in preparation for it to be properly disposed of at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 31, 2020. Members of the 628th CES Installation Management Flight Environmental Management Element receive hazardous waste from different areas of Joint Base Charleston. Their mission is to dispose of the waste properly to keep the environment and the local community safe.

