ROTA, SPAIN (Aug. 21, 2020) The Virginia-class attack submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) conducted a brief stop for personnel at U.S. Naval Station Rota in Spain, Aug. 21, 2020. John Warner deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

