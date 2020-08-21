Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Warner (SSN 785) conducted a brief stop for personnel

    USS John Warner (SSN 785) conducted a brief stop for personnel

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ROTA, SPAIN (Aug. 21, 2020) The Virginia-class attack submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) conducted a brief stop for personnel at U.S. Naval Station Rota in Spain, Aug. 21, 2020. John Warner is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 06:01
    Photo ID: 6327102
    VIRIN: 200821-N-NO901-2002
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 924.72 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Warner (SSN 785) conducted a brief stop for personnel [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BSP
    USS John Warner (SSN-785)

