    Troopers Assault Trench [Image 8 of 9]

    Troopers Assault Trench

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Bravo Company (RIDGERUNNER), 2nd Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment (LANCER), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (IRONHORSE) air assault into an objective and proceed to breach and clear an enemy entrechment and stronghold as part of Pegasus Forge 5.5. The 1st Cavalry Division Troopers manuever through the terrain in order to validate their lethality and readiness during the Division Level exercise Pegasus Forge 5.5, which serves as IRONHORSE's validation exercise in light of their Spring rotation to the National Training Center (NTC) being cancelled due to COVID-19. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chris Hammond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 21:00
    Photo ID: 6326788
    VIRIN: 140820-A-CH123-0009
    Resolution: 5499x3382
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troopers Assault Trench [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

