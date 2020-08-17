Bravo Company (RIDGERUNNER), 2nd Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment (LANCER), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (IRONHORSE) air assault into an objective and proceed to breach and clear an enemy entrechment and stronghold as part of Pegasus Forge 5.5. The 1st Cavalry Division Troopers manuever through the terrain in order to validate their lethality and readiness during the Division Level exercise Pegasus Forge 5.5, which serves as IRONHORSE's validation exercise in light of their Spring rotation to the National Training Center (NTC) being cancelled due to COVID-19. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chris Hammond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 21:01 Photo ID: 6326785 VIRIN: 140820-A-CH123-0005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.74 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troopers Assault Trench [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.