Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eielson puts the ‘safe’ in firearm safety [Image 3 of 3]

    Eielson puts the ‘safe’ in firearm safety

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A .357 magnum is displayed with a gun lock. The 354th Security Forces Squadron will be giving away free gun locks during their “See Something Say Something” campaign on Sept. 25, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 19:19
    Photo ID: 6326719
    VIRIN: 200824-F-RQ072-1056
    Resolution: 6600x4714
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson puts the ‘safe’ in firearm safety [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eielson puts the ‘safe’ in firearm safety
    Eielson puts the ‘safe’ in firearm safety
    Eielson puts the ‘safe’ in firearm safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eielson puts the &lsquo;safe&rsquo; in firearm safety

    TAGS

    Firearm Safety
    354th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT