Eielson puts the ‘safe’ in firearm safety

Alaska is a constitutional carry state when it comes to firearms and many residents exercise that right. However, Eielson Air Force Base has its own set of rules when it comes to firearms.



Eielson has had approximately 36 incidents involving firearms in the last year and in an effort to help prevent incidents, the 354th Security Forces Squadron will be giving away free gun locks during their “See Something Say Something” campaign on Sept. 25.



“Incidents involving firearms have been sporadic lately due to a lack of communication and knowledge about proper procedures when coming to the base with a firearm,” said Gary Olson, the 354th SFS plans and programs branch chief. “The incidents are not necessarily someone doing something bad or criminal in nature, it’s just they are not aware of the rules.”



Eielson enforces the following rules for all individuals on the installation:



Register:



If someone lives on base the first thing to do is register your firearm(s) with the 354th SFS using an Air Force Form 1314, Firearms Registration and a Department of Defense Form 2760, Qualification to Possess Firearms or Ammunition. The forms are used to ensure accountability of all firearms on the installation.



Transport:



While transporting a firearm through the base, the firearm should be in a locked container or vehicle compartment separate from the ammunition. Loaded firearms are prohibited while in transport on base. Also, firearms can be stored in a locked vehicle for a maximum of 72 hours while on the installation.



Storage:



Airmen in the dorms and personnel using base lodging facilities must store their firearms in the 354th SFS armory. To store firearms in the armory, go to the security forces law enforcement desk and ask for assistance. The armory is open 24/7 for those who store their firearms.



If someone lives in base housing, they are allowed to keep firearms in their house. Residents are advised to store firearms in a locked storage area away from children to prevent accidents.



Open/Concealed Carry:



Open carry of a personally-owned firearm is not authorized on Eielson. Open carry is defined as the carry of a weapon in plain view at all times. Concealed carry is defined as the carry of a weapon out of view. Only individuals credentialed under the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA) are allowed to conceal carry but are prohibited to carry, in restricted areas. The base does not recognize state-issued concealed carry licenses, only federal licenses such as the LEOSA.



Firearm safety is vital to keeping the Eielson community safe and preventing incidents. The 354th SFS is dedicated to ensuring the safety of the base’s populace and will continue to do so in the future.



“We understand here in Alaska a lot of people carry a weapon in their vehicle and we are not trying to discourage anyone from doing that,” Olson said. “Residents and the public are welcome to bring their firearms on base as long as you follow our rules.”



If there are any questions or concerns, please refer to chapter 2 of the Eielson Air Force Base Instruction 31-1 (pages 11-13) located on the Eielson AFB website or call the 354th SFS at (907) 377-5130.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 19:19 Story ID: 376708 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson puts the ‘safe’ in firearm safety, by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.