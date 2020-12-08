SrA Crystal Cruz Morales, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, performs a preflight check on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. During the inspections, the exterior and interior of the aircraft is examined for discrepancies, ensuring its serviceability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 14:04
|Photo ID:
|6325936
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-HV022-1108
|Resolution:
|4962x3256
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4FW CC Flight 200812 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT