    4FW CC Flight 200812 [Image 3 of 4]

    4FW CC Flight 200812

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    SrA Crystal Cruz Morales, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, observes an F-15E Strike Eagle during preflight procedures at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. Seymour Johnson AFB is home to the 4th Fighter Wing, one of two Air Force units that can trace its history to another country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 14:07
    Photo ID: 6325938
    VIRIN: 200812-F-HV022-1170
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4FW CC Flight 200812 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

