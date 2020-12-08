Capt. James McCloskey, 336th Fighter Squadron weapon systems officer, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle before flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. The F-15E Strike Eagle has two crew members, a pilot and a WSO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6325935
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-HV022-1034
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4FW CC Flight 200812 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT