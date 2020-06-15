334th AMU Weapons

Airman 1st Class John Bergen, 334th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, watches as a missile is prepared for loading at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 15, 2020. Weapons troops are separated into three positions, each vital to ensuring proper loading and functionality of the munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

