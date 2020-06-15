Airman 1st Class John Bergen, 334th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, inspects tools at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 15, 2020. As a weapons troop, Bergen is responsible for loading all the munitions on the F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)
This work, 334th AMU Weapons [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
