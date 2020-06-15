Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    334th AMU Weapons [Image 2 of 4]

    334th AMU Weapons

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Phillip Adams (left) and Airman 1st Class John Bergen (right), 334th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew members, run an operations check on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 15, 2020. The operations check ensures the weapons systems are fully functioning for training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 11:56
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 334th AMU Weapons [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Seymour Johnson
    F-15E
    Weapons
    Strike Eagle
    SJAFB
    4FW
    334th AMU

