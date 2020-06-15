334th AMU Weapons

Staff Sgt. Phillip Adams (left) and Airman 1st Class John Bergen (right), 334th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew members, run an operations check on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 15, 2020. The operations check ensures the weapons systems are fully functioning for training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 11:56
|Photo ID:
|6325751
|VIRIN:
|200615-F-YG657-1337
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
