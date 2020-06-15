Staff Sgt. Phillip Adams (left) and Airman 1st Class John Bergen (right), 334th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew members, run an operations check on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 15, 2020. The operations check ensures the weapons systems are fully functioning for training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 11:56 Photo ID: 6325751 VIRIN: 200615-F-YG657-1337 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.75 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 334th AMU Weapons [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.