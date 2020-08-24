State Partnership Program Delegation

Members of the Texas Military Department senior leadership, senior defense and diplomatic officials from the Arab Republic of Egypt, and distinguished guests from across DOD components pose for a photo to honor the new state partnership program between Egypt and Texas. The Texas Military Department is proud to work side-by-side with state partners from Egypt to promote defense cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

