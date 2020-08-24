Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership Program Delegation [Image 7 of 11]

    State Partnership Program Delegation

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Texas Military Department senior leadership, senior defense and diplomatic officials from the Arab Republic of Egypt, and distinguished guests from across DOD components pose for a photo to honor the new state partnership program between Egypt and Texas. The Texas Military Department is proud to work side-by-side with state partners from Egypt to promote defense cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

