Members of the Texas Military Department senior leadership, senior defense and diplomatic officials from the Arab Republic of Egypt, and distinguished guests from across DOD components pose for a photo to honor the new state partnership program between Egypt and Texas. The Texas Military Department is proud to work side-by-side with state partners from Egypt to promote defense cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6325745
|VIRIN:
|200824-Z-QX658-1621
|Resolution:
|5654x3770
|Size:
|9.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MABRY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, State Partnership Program Delegation [Image 11 of 11], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
