Delegation from the Arab Republic of Egypt arrives at Camp Mabry

Major General Abdelraouf A. Moussa Mohamed, the Defense Attache of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the United States, and other senior leaders from the Arab Republic of Egypt, arrive at Camp Mabry in Austin, TX on August 24, 2020. The delegation is received by Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, at the start of a week of events dedicated to the new state partnership between Texas and the Arab Republic of Egypt. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

